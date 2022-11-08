WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man is facing a slew of federal charges following a domestic violence investigation late last month, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Cunha said Geovhan Rashaine Thomas, 35, was arrested on Halloween on domestic assault charges after he held a woman against her will.

The woman told officers Thomas repeatedly verbally and physically assaulted her in front of her two children, according to prosecutors. Cunha said Thomas also threatened to shoot the woman.

Thomas eventually allowed the woman and her children to leave. The woman said as she was leaving, she saw Thomas grab a firearm from the bedroom, according to prosecutors.

Officers arrested Thomas and charged him with forceable confinement, domestic assault, domestic disorderly conduct and obstructing an emergency call to police.

While searching his home, Cunha said officers found more than 827 grams of cocaine, $575,000 in cash and seven guns, five of which were loaded. One of the firearms didn’t have a visible serial number, according to prosecutors.

On top of the domestic violence charges, Thomas has been charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Cunha said Thomas was previously convicted in Rhode Island on unrelated drug charges.