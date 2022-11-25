WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a disabled man in West Warwick over the summer has been formally charged.

A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Nelson De Jesus, 55, of West Warwick, with first-degree robbery and assault on a person with severe impairments.

De Jesus was arrested back in August after investigators believe he walked into an elderly housing development and threatened a 65-year-old double amputee with a large knife.

Police said De Jesus demanded the man give him money, but threw him onto the floor before he could react.

De Jesus then made his way into the man’s apartment, where police said he took a small amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone.

Police said the victim, who’s wheelchair-bound, was assaulted again by De Jesus as he attempted to stop him.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

De Jesus has been held without bail since his arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 9.