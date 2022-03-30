WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man charged for attempting to file fraudulent insurance applications in multiple states was arraigned Monday, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Richard Allen, 56, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of theft of government money.

Prosecutors said that Allen, among others, used stolen the personal information of other people to file for COVID-related benefits with multiple states, including Arizona, Massachusetts, Ohio and Texas.

According to charging documents, Allen communicated with co-conspirators to activate benefit debit cards; withdrew money, and gave them a cut of the funds. It is also alleged that Allen received unemployment payments through social security.

A review of federal databases shows that checks and debit cards in the names of other people with over $58,000 of benefits were mailed to Allen’s home.

Allen’s sentence will be determined by a federal judge at a later date.

Rhode Islanders who believe they are victims of identity fraud are urged to contact Rhode Island State Police at financialcrimes@risp.gov or the FBI Providence office at (401) 272-8310.