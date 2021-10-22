West Warwick man, 74, to appear in court for wife’s murder

WEST WARWICK (R.I) — A West Warwick man who is suspected of shooting and killing his wife back in June is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday.

Police say Martin Hughes, 74, shot his wife, Marcia Hughes, also 74, in their home on River Farms Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The night of the shooting Martin was taken to the hospital where he would later be arraigned and held without bail.

According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, Hughes will be facing new charges after a statewide grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with domestic murder and using a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death.

