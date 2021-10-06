West Warwick man, 74, facing new charges in wife’s murder

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man suspected of shooting and killing his wife is scheduled to be arraigned on new charges later this month.

A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment charging Martin Hughes with domestic murder and using a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Hughes, 74, was ordered held without bail following his initial arraignment at the hospital back in June.

Police allege he shot his wife, Marcia Hughes, 74, on the night of June 15. Officers responding to a home on River Farms Drive around 9 p.m. arrived to find them both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Marcia was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while Martin was taken to the hospital.

The AG’s office said he’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 22.

