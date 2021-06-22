West Warwick man, 74, charged with wife’s murder

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man suspected of shooting and killing his wife last week has now been charged with murder.

Martin Hughes, 74, was arraigned at the hospital Monday night and ordered held without bail, according to West Warwick police.

Police said they responded to River Farms Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, for a report of a shooting. Upon entering the home, officers and members of the regional SWAT team found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

West Warwick firefighters arrived and began to render aid. The woman, Marcia Hughes, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while her husband was taken to the hospital.

In addition to domestic first-degree murder, Martin Hughes was also charged with firing in a compact area.