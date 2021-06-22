West Warwick man, 74, charged with wife’s murder

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man suspected of shooting and killing his wife last week has now been charged with murder.

Martin Hughes, 74, was arraigned at the hospital Monday night and ordered held without bail, according to West Warwick police.

Police said they responded to River Farms Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, for a report of a shooting. Upon entering the home, officers and members of the regional SWAT team found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

West Warwick firefighters arrived and began to render aid. The woman, Marcia Hughes, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while her husband was taken to the hospital.

In addition to domestic first-degree murder, Martin Hughes was also charged with firing in a compact area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community