WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Santa Claus came to town for West Warwick’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Monday.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca once again emceed the event.

Attendees were treated to free s’mores, dough boys and hot chocolate. The West Warwick High School band also performed under the gazebo.

Santa Claus arrived on a West Warwick fire truck to count down the tree lighting.