WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Arctic Majestic Gazebo Park will be closed for a few weeks for maintenance, 12 News has learned.

The gazebo and surrounding park, which is located off of Main Street in West Warwick, were fenced off Thursday morning.

The maintenance comes just days after a man dumped hundreds of hypodermic needles and syringes underneath the gazebo. That man, 56-year-old William Otte, is also accused of writing profanity-laced threats on the ground inside the gazebo using a bar of soap.

Otte has since been charged with malicious destruction of town property and ordered held as a bail violator.

The town had already planned to close the park for maintenance, but decided to begin the work ahead of schedule to coincide with the additional cleaning needed following the vandalism.

The maintenance includes cleaning, painting, masonry repairs and the rehabilitation of the park bathroom’s roof.