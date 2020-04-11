West Warwick Fire Department mourns loss of beloved dispatcher

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The West Warwick Fire Department is mourning the loss of fire alarm dispatcher, Kenneth “Hoppy” Hoskin.

Hoskin, according to his obituary, passed away at his home in North Scituate on Thursday.

He retired from the Providence Fire Department in 2007 and, upon his retirement, joined the West Warwick Fire Department as a fire alarm dispatcher. Between both departments, Hoskin served 37 years.

Hoskin, 64, was one of the founding members of the Rhode Island Professional Fire Fighters Pipe and Drum Band. He was also involved with many charities and loved volunteering, according to his obituary.

“He had a heart of gold and will be missed very much by his family and friends,” his obituary reads.

The West Warwick Fire Department shared a tribute video, made by one of Hoskin’s colleagues, with Eyewitness News. Watch it here »

Due to the state’s current social distancing mandates, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.