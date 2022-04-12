WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee at a West Warwick elementary school has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

In a newsletter to parents and staff Monday, West Warwick Superintendent Karen Tarasevich explained that the investigation began late last week when the allegations were brought to the district’s attention.

The superintendent said the Maisie E. Quinn School employee was immediately escorted off school property.

“Allegations by a student of this nature are disturbing and are taken seriously by the district,” Tarasevich wrote.

Tarasevich did not go into detail about the allegations, nor did she name the employee, “out of respect for the student and their family.”

“I can assure you that the health, safety and privacy of our students, staff and families is our utmost priority,” she continued.

The district is investigating the allegations alongside the West Warwick Police Department. Tarasevich said while the investigation will take time, the district will be as open and transparent as possible throughout the process.

“As we work through this difficult situation, our hope is that as a district, we can support one another as we always do through challenging times,” Tarasevich said. “We are committed to maintaining an environment in

which all students can be safe so they can learn and thrive.”

The elementary school is hosting a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss the ordeal and answer any questions parents or students may have.

12 News reached out to the West Warwick Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.