WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Another duckpin has fallen in the Ocean State as a West Warwick bowling alley prepares to close its doors.

Mac’s Bowlaway on Main Street is set to close June 30, according to a post on the bowling alley’s Facebook page.

Emile and Odile LaCroix first opened the business back in 1957. The couple ran the bowling alley for more than two decades before handing it over to their son Roger, who’s been the face of Mac’s for the past 40 years.

The bowling alley is home to a number of competitive leagues and tournaments. It’s unclear at this time whether those leagues will relocate.

This is the second duckpin bowling alley to announce its closure in recent weeks. Town Hall Lanes in Johnston is set to close May 12.