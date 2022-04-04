WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — “The taste you remember. The quality you trust.”

That’s how West Valley Soup & Sauce is marketing itself.

The takeout restaurant will be a riff off of the West Valley Inn, which was a popular West Warwick restaurant and banquet hall that abruptly closed in 2016.

The menu, according to a recently-launched Facebook page, will include some of the West Valley Inn’s most popular dishes, including its chicken soup, chicken stir fry, chicken in wine, macaroni with sauce and meatballs.

The business plans on opening in early June and will be located at 7 Cowesett Avenue, which is in the same plaza as Walgreens.