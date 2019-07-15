West Valley Inn nostalgia set to attract bidders thru Wednesday

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The bidding is open, and 892 lots of items are ready to be bought at the former West Valley Inn on Petrarca Street in West Warwick. The facility is now slated for demolition, and all the assets that once gave the venue its reputation of hospitality are up for grabs.

The items vary: mundane like bus trays, specific like waiters’ coats, and conversation pieces too, like statues that greeted visitors at entrances.

Auction company S.J. Corio has overseen asset auctions for other Rhode Island institutions, including Benny’s. Corio’s Michael Andrea said Monday in his previous gig as a professional musician, he saw hundreds of weddings at the West Valley Inn, starting with his own in 1974, the first wedding to be in the “Triple Crown Room.”

The inn closed for good back in 2016. The memories linger on, said Andrea, and as he looks at the building’s current conditions, he figures a lot of Rhode Islanders will cave to the curiosity.

“To see the floors buckling a little bit, or a leaky roof or the old furniture, it just brings back how beautiful it used to be,” he said.

Michelle Lacroix Macinnis, the daughter of most recent owner Roy Lacroix, said the family was heartbroken to face the sell-off decision.

“West Valley Inn has been the heart of West Warwick for many years,” she said.

“We would have liked to see it come back to its former glory, and we hoped to give it more time for somebody to come in and be able to buy it and bring it back and bring business back to West Warwick,” she added.

The inn will be torn down.

What’s going up in its place? Condos, likely, according to Lacroix Macinnis, with a tinge of sadness.

“I think everybody in West Warwick kind of feels the same way,” she said. “You either have been here for a funeral or a wedding, happy occasions, sad occasions, sports banquets.”

The bidding is at Corio’s website and closes Wednesday at noon.