WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Greenwich man was sentenced to three years in prison after he admitted to having at least four ghost guns, multiple silencers, and thousands of rounds of ammunition despite being a previously convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Walter Garbecki, 38, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of firearm mufflers or silencers.

Detectives searched his home last year and seized four completed ghost guns and two more in “various stages of assembly,” according to Cunha. They also seized three silencers and 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Garbecki was convicted in 2019 following a similar seizure, where investigators found an AR-15-style rifle modified to fire automatically. They also seized seven rifles, three shotguns, one handgun, one silencer, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

That seizure led Garbecki to be convicted of unlawful devices attached to a semi-automatic weapon allowing automatic fire, sale or possession of silencers, possession of a firearm while delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance, and drug trafficking.