EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Greenwich man is in custody after federal agents discovered six ghost guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his home, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Walter Garbecki, 37, was reportedly involved in at least seven purchases and deliveries of kits and firearm parts used to assemble the weapons, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Garbecki also placed and received at least seven orders of various types of ammunition.

Cunha said federal agents searched Garbecki’s home Tuesday and found four fully functioning ghost guns, as well as two others that were in the process of being assembled.

The federal agents also found three silencers, more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition and various parts and kits used to assemble ghost guns, according to prosecutors.

Garbecki has been charged with possession of firearms/ammunition by a felon and receiving/possession of unregistered firearm silencers.

Cunha said Garbecki was previously convicted on numerous firearm charges and was released from the ACI in September 2020. He’s currently on probation until September 2030.