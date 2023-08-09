WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — West Greenwich and Coventry police say they’ve arrested an 81-year-old man on child molestation charges.

Robert Leonard was taken into custody at his Sharpe Street home over the weekend. West Greenwich police are charging him with first-degree and second-degree child molestation, as well as indecent exposure, while Coventry police are also charging him with second-degree child molestation.

The alleged incidents occurred in both towns over the span of a couple years, according to police, and the victim is known to Leonard.

Leonard is being held without bail and he’s due back in court on Aug. 15.