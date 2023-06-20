CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a 3-year-old’s beloved stuffed monkey.

Lauren Scowcroft tells 12 News her son Jacob dropped “Georgie” in Garden City Saturday night near Tavern in the Square.

Scowcroft said Jacob’s grandmother gifted him the stuffed animal when he was born, but it wasn’t until his first birthday that he “…really grew attached to him.”

“Georgie has pretty much been by his side every step of the way,” Scowcroft said. “He’s traveled to California and back three times, multiple trips to New York and has been with us through many milestones.”

(Story continues below.)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

(Courtesy: Lauren Scowcroft)

Scowcroft posted pictures of Georgie on social media Monday in hopes that someone may have spotted him, and immediately made plans to head back to Garden City after someone shared a photo of him in the grass outside Tropical Smoothie.

But when she got there, Georgie was nowhere to be found. Scowcroft said she’s searched Garden City numerous times, called nearby stores and contacted the outdoor shopping center’s lost and found.

“Georgie is well, well loved and Jacob misses him dearly,” Scowcroft said. “I’ve tried my best to find him … but no luck.”

Scowcroft said Georgie has two missing ears and numerous chew marks from their family dog.

Have you seen Georgie? Contact 12 News via ReportIt! to be connected with Scowcroft.