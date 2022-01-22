‘We will never stop until we get justice for Olivia’: Family, community rally for tougher charges against driver in fatal crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Several hundred people gathered outside the Attorney General’s Office in Cranston on Saturday, calling for tougher charges in a tragic New Year’s Day crash.

17-year-old Olivia Passaretti was driving home when her car was hit by Aramis Segura, 30, who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and operating on a suspended license.

According to state police, Segura admitted to drinking three beers and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

“We will never stop until we get justice for Olivia. I love you,“ Victoria Passeretti said.

“Olivia did nothing wrong. She’s just a lighthearted girl that would always stand up for the underdog. All she was trying to do was come home that night,” Dennis Molloy said.

Dennis Molloy, Olivia’s stepfather getting ready to address the crowd out in front of the Attorney Generals Office. An outpouring of love and support for the Passaretti family. pic.twitter.com/Zfsaw0ddp0 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) January 22, 2022

12 News learned Segura has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past, eight of which resulted in felony convictions. He’s also pleaded no contest to four misdemeanor crimes.

“This could have been anyone’s child that night , it could have been a family, sister, father, son, brother, but that night it was my daughter, my baby girl Olivia,” Janine Passaretti-Malloy said.

Passaretti’s family believes Segura showed intent to harm their daughter after a social media post from an alleged account of Segura’s.

Now, the family is pleaded for the justice system to do more.

12 News reached out to the Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement: