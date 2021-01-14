Water main break in North Kingstown leaves residents without water, closes road

NORTJ KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are currently working to fix a water main break in North Kingstown Thursday morning.

According to the town’s website, the water main break is on Tower Hill Road just south of the Christian Science Church. The following streets and segments are off until the repair is complete:

Tower Hill Road from the West Main Street intersection to the Boone Street intersection.

Boone Street from the Cranston Circle intersection to the Tower Hill Road intersection, also Waite Court.

The Summit View and Thomas Street neighborhoods.

A repair crew from the town’s water department will remain at the scene until the break is repaired and all service is restored.

The town is reminding residents that after the water turns back on, you may experience a short period of cloudy or discolored water, but will clear up.