WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The westbound lanes of Centerville Road (Route 117) are currently closed as crews work to repair a water main break.

Warwick Deputy Police Chief Michael Lima said the break happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 501 Centerville Road and it caused the pavement to buckle in several spots.

Both off-ramps from I-95 are also closed at this time and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible until repairs are made.

WARWICK: Work continues on 2 water main breaks on route 117 near the route 95 ramps. Just toured the work zone with @PicozziForMayor… he expects water to be turned back on within a few hours. Road closures around Centerville Rd could last through early tomorrow morning. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/oluklM6eN1 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 24, 2023

Lima said they’re still working on the timeline for when the road will be fully restored, but the work could last through the weekend and will likely lead to more closures in the area.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi visited the site Thursday and said via Facebook there were at least two breaks. One is at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and the other is about 150 yards away. Workers told him that one of the breaks seemed to have caused a second one.

“There is a lot of damage and repairs will be a very lengthy process,” Picozzi wrote. “I don’t expect the road to be open any time soon … We’ll hope for the best and plan for the worst.”

(Courtesy: Mayor Frank Picozzi)

(Courtesy: Mayor Frank Picozzi)

(Courtesy: Mayor Frank Picozzi)

(Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)