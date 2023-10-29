WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a social media post by Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, a water main break in the city has closed several streets in the area as crews work to fix the problem.

Picozzi said the areas affected are Rt. 117 West between Tollgate Rd. and Commonwealth Ave.

While people can still use the onramp to I-95 North, there is a detour around the area. The westbound ramp from 95 South is also closed.

Picozzi added that this is not a city water main, but owned by Kent County Water Authority, and that the road is a state road.

RIDOT along with KCWA are on scene.

He is urging people to use alternative routes, as “this isn’t something that’s going to be fixed quickly.”