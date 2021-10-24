Warwick’s St. Benedict parish merging into neighboring St. Kevin parish

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Catholic Diocese has announced it is closing St. Benedict Church in Warwick, and will be merging the parish into neighboring St. Kevin parish.

The building will be closed permanently as of November 17, 2021.

In a letter announcing the merger, the diocese cited a steady decline in the number of parishioners and sacramental activity. Parishioners were informed of the decision at Masses this weekend.

Bishop Thomas Tobin said, “while the loss of a church building is a significant change, in this case I know that this new configuration will strengthen the Church and will enhance the pastoral and spiritual care of Catholics in the area.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, St. Benedict parish was confronting a diminishing demographic shift in population resulting with a decline in sacramental practice, according to the diocese.

In 2021, both parishes began to consolidate office staff and office locations to St. Kevin.