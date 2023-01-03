WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi began his second term in office Tuesday morning.

Picozzi, an independent, was sworn in at Warwick City Hall. The mayor said he was grateful to have the opportunity to continue strengthening the city after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The thing I’m most excited about is the outdoor skating rink and event center right behind Warwick City Hall,” Picozzi said. “This area used to be known as the hot spot of Warwick in the last turn of the last century. It’s going to reinvigorate that and draw businesses here.”

Picozzi said he’s looking forward to increasing access to housing and bringing more families to the city, with several new developments proposed.

“We’re making a lot of infrastructure improvements, replacing vehicles … Warwick is moving forward at a pretty good pace right now,” Picozzi said.

The mayor plans to also focus on rebuilding Post Road, which he described as the “gateway” to Rhode Island.

“It’s a big honor,” Picozzi said. “It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently. People asked me to step up, and I did. I’ll always be honored and humbled that they trusted me.”