WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As temperatures continue to rise, you may be looking for ways to cool off.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi is warning residents that the McDermott Pool is closed.

He posted on Facebook that some of the hangers for a section of the HVAC system failed. The mayor said people were in the pool at the time but the section remained hanging and no one was injured.

“The pool is currently closed. A crew from the DPW along with an HVAC company are working to remove the section. This is part of the heating system and will not affect the operations of the pool,” he wrote.

This comes after the pool reopened last year after undergoing extensive repairs. Picozzi previously said the city spent $150,000 getting the pool back in shape; the entire HVAC system was replaced, and work was done to furnaces and various pumps.

Picozzi said they will have the pool reopened as soon as they make sure everything is fixed and safe.