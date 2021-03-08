Warwick’s Gaspee Days will go on as scheduled in 2021

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Gaspee Days parade in Warwick is set to go on as scheduled in June, according to a post on Facebook by the committee.

The season will begin with the parade in June and end with the Arts and Crafts Festival in September.

According to the committee, the pandemic has limited their ability to raise enough money to cover the cost of the $50,000 parade, so it will be adjusted based on the budget available.

All Gaspee Days events are subject to change based on state and city guidelines, and all health guidelines will be followed.

For anyone who would like to make a donation, there is a GoFundMe page raising money for the parade

List of 2021 Events: