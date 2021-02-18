Woman, 37, killed in Warwick house fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 37-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a Warwick home Thursday morning.

Crews responding to Chesterfield Avenue around 8:45 a.m. found the woman on the second floor, along with significant damage.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to her family and the fire department.

Firefighters had to tear a hole in the home’s roof to vent the smoke and flames, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information.