CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is being charged with felony assault after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife.

Cranston Police say they were called to 26 Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning and spoke with the mother and daughter who live there.

The two women claim they were, “slashed,” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both women had lacerations to their arms and hands, according to police.

The suspect, 23-year-old Shania D. Vincent of Warwick, then allegedly fled the scene, but was later arrested by police.

Vincent is being charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

She is expected to be arraigned by a Justice of the Peace today.