Warwick woman credits homeless diversion program for keeping her off the streets

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman who nearly ended up on the streets has been given a second chance thanks to Crossroad Rhode Island’s homelessness diversion program.

In 2018, Lynn Larocque severely injured her Achillies tendon, changing her life as she knew it. She said with her injury came an infection and a number of medical complications.

The hits just kept coming, when her significant other of 15 years left her.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Larocque said.

Larocque was already strapped for cash when someone came into her life and took advantage of her.

“I found someone who was nothing sheer of a con … and took me for everything I had,” she said. “I didn’t know where to go.”

Larocque was running out of options when her workman’s compensation expired, which prompted her to turn to the RentReliefRI program for help.

That program, in turn, connected her with Katie Barrington of Crossroads Rhode Island.

“No one should judge anyone,” Larocque said. “Everyone is a paycheck away from being homeless, no matter what kind of job. I held a great job at Brown University in transportation.”

Larocque credits Barrington with helping her apply for RentReliefRI, which ultimately prevented her from being evicted.

“We are their last resort,” Barrington said. “We aren’t just rent relief, we case manage to make sure they have everything they need.”

While it hasn’t been easy, Larocque has stayed positive throughout her struggles and hopes by sharing her story, others will do the same.

Now that she no longer has to worry about where she will be sleep at night, she’s focused on improving her life and getting back on track.

“It it wasn’t for Crossroads Rhode Island, I would be homeless right now,” Larocque said.

So far this year, Barrington said Crossroads Rhode Island’s diversion program has assisted nearly 750 families.

The homeless diversion program is made possible through a combination of state and federal funding.