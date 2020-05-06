Warwick woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police allege a Warwick woman was drunk Tuesday night when she drove in the wrong direction on I-95 and hit another vehicle.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. in the area of Exit 26 (Lonsdale Avenue) in Pawtucket.

According to state police, Sonia Barrera was traveling southbound on the northbound side of the highway when she struck a vehicle being driven by a 53-year-old South Attleboro man.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, while Barrera was arrested.

Barrera, 23, was held overnight and arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs, driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, and reckless operation.