Warwick woman charged with DUI after Route 2 crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges in connection with a crash that backed up traffic Saturday night on Bald Hill Road (Route 2).

Police allege Krystal Ousterhout was under the influence when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Ousterhout and two people from the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The northbound lanes of Route 2 were closed in the area of East Avenue for about 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Ousterhout, 39, was charged with DUI and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

