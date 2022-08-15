WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick is next to decide if license plate readers will be installed across the city.

The Warwick City Council is expected to vote Monday after it was put on hold in May.

The cameras, owned by the company Flock Safety, have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island since the first ones went up in Cranston last August but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.

In Cranston, where there are 29 cameras, Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist told Target 12 the license plate readers have resulted in 65 arrests, 38 stolen cars recovered and seven missing people located since they were deployed.

Those who oppose the cameras say they are invasive and a privacy violation.

Providence will soon begin a one-year trial run with the cameras and is set to put up 25 across the city.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré has declined to release the list of locations where the cameras will be located, citing the possibility of vandalism, but said the cameras will be placed in “hot spots” for crime across the city.

Flock says the cameras are currently in use in Cranston, Glocester, Lincoln, Smithfield, Woonsocket and Tiverton, and will soon be installed in Bristol.

The Warwick City Council is set to meet at 5 p.m.