Warwick to build ice-skating rink behind city hall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi announced that the city plans to build an outdoor ice skating rink on the land of the former Annex building, which is located behind city hall.

Picozzi said the rink will be modeled after the one in Providence. “City Hall Plaza,” he said, will offer ice skating during the winter months, and will feature roller skating, a splash pad, farmers markets, concerts and other events during the rest of the year.

The city plans on funding this project with an existing $3.5 million recreation bond along with federal grants, according to Picozzi.

The project has been a vision of Picozzi’s since he was sworn into office and he is confident it will enhance the quality of life in Warwick.

The offices inside the City Hall Annex were relocated after flooding damaged the building in 2018. The building was eventually condemned and demolished.

