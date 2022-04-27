WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Tax Collector’s Office is back open Wednesday after it temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for the city said there will be limited staff on hand, so wait times could be longer than usual.

The office, located inside the Buttonwoods Municipal Annex, would be fully sanitized before it reopened to the public, according to the spokesperson.

The city issued a reminder that residents can pay their taxes or sewer and water bills online, or by using the drop-boxes outside the annex or city hall.