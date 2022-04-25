WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Tax Collector’s Office has temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the city said nearly the entire staff has tested positive for the virus.

The office, located inside the Buttonwoods Municipal Annex, will be closed for at least two days. The spokesperson said the office will be fully sanitized before reopening to the pubic.

In the meantime, residents can pay their taxes or sewer and water bills online or by using the drop-boxes outside the annex or city hall.