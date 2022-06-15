WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It remains to be seen whether employees at a Warwick Starbucks have succeeded in their attempt to unionize.

Workers of the Pace Boulevard location voted 9-8 in favor of unionizing, however, two of those votes have been challenged.

The National Labor Relations Board now has to determine whether those ballots should be counted, according to The Providence Journal.

It’s unclear at this time whether the unopened ballots were challenged by Starbucks or union representatives.

Hundreds of Starbucks locations across the country have voted to unionize over the past several months, the first of which being in Buffalo, New York. The Warwick location joined the movement when its employees filed a petition to unionize last month.

“As the first store in Rhode Island to petition for unionization, we hope our efforts can serve as an example for others in the state, and show them that a better workplace is possible,” the store employees wrote in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz last month.

Starbucks has repeatedly argued that its workers don’t need to unionize and have opposed employees’ efforts to organize.

“We’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” a spokesperson previously told 12 News.