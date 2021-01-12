Warwick sending out 2020 car tax bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — When the Rhode Island General Assembly finally signed the 2020-21 budget into law six months late, it paved the way for cities like Warwick to send out bills that hinged upon the cash allocation, like for car taxes.

Warwick residents will start receiving their car tax bill invoices in the coming days, according to the office of Mayor Frank Picozzi, after the state budget process was completed last month. The city wasn’t certain if the state was indeed going to continue the planned gradual phase-out of the car tax, said Liz Tufts, a spokesperson for the mayor, in a news release Tuesday.

The phase-out program is now funded for the year, and residents and business owners with registered vehicles in Warwick will need to submit their first payment by Feb. 15.

Compared to last year’s bills, the average car tax will decline by more than 11 percent, Tufts said.

Instead of paying the tax once a quarter, the installment payment due dates for Warwick are as follows:

Feb. 15

March 15

May 15

June 15

Bills can be paid online at the city’s website, warwickri.gov, under “Online Resources.”

“I know it’s frustrating receiving a bill with such a short period of time between payments,” said Picozzi, “but the payment plan has to be completed by the end of June to be part of this year’s budget and be eligible for reimbursement from the state.”

The 2020-21 budget wasn’t unveiled until December, but it passed within about a week.

In November, 12 Responds reported that about a dozen communities including Warwick chose to delay sending out car tax bills. The others were Central Falls, Exeter, Hopkinton, Jamestown, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Richmond, South Kingstown, Tiverton, West Greenwich, and Woonsocket.