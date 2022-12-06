WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick City Council voted to sell a school building for $1.4 million Monday night.

The former Holden Elementary School on Hoxsie Avenue will be sold to Link Commercial Properties LLC, according to city officials.

The building was closed down in 2018 after several schools in the city were consolidated.

The buyer of the building also put in a bid for the former school administration building on Warwick Lake Avenue.

But Warwick City Council rejected the highest bid of $300,000 because the Planning Department was looking to turn that building into a 28-unit apartment complex.

“We feel the bid amount does not adequately reflect this potential, highest and best use residential value,” city officials said in a statement.