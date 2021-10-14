Warwick school district warns parents of possible school bus service disruption on Friday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — If your child goes to school in Warwick, you might have to drive them to school on Friday.

In an email to parents, the Warwick school district said, “First Student advised us that, although they continue negotiations with the union representing Warwick school bus drivers, no agreement has been reached and the possibility of a work stoppage exists, potentially starting on Friday, October 15.”

The district ensured that the school committee, the city, and the school administration are not involved in the ongoing negotiations.

They urge that both sides reach an agreement to avoid any disruption to service that families depend on

“At this time nothing is certain but we wanted to give families the most advanced notice possible,” the email continued.

The contract negotiations have already left kids without transportation to school. Earlier this month, all of the school buses in Warwick stopped running for one day due to a union labor issue.

Tuesday morning, Warwick parents received an email saying both the morning and afternoon bus routes would be delayed by at least 15 minutes. The delays affected nine buses and more than 800 students.

First Student told 12 News they were short drivers because some tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said they continue to closely monitor this situation and will notify families immediately when more information is available.