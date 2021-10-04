Warwick school district expects buses to bring students to school on Monday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — School buses should be rolling through the streets of Warwick Monday morning.

The Warwick School District said they are “highly optimistic” that school busses will be bringing students to and from school, but if there was any concern, parents would be notified as quickly as possible.

This coming after students were left stranded on Friday, with parents waking up to an abrupt email from the school department.

The district said the busing company, First Student, was unable to provide transportation services to students due to a union labor issue. At the time high school buses had already left, but there was no elementary or middle school busing and no afternoon pickup for all students.

The bus drivers union told 12 News that drivers showed up for work and instead were told by First Student to go home.

Bus drivers then rallied outside the First Student bus yard as it was filled with empty buses that were put back in their parking spots.

In a statement to 12 News, First Student claims the school department made the decision to cancel transportation on Friday after a number of drivers called out.

This all coming as First Student and the drivers union remain in the middle of contract negotiations.

A spokesperson for First Student says the bus company and the drivers union have signed a contract extension with a no-strike clause through Friday.

The two groups will be meeting with a mediator on Thursday to see if they can come up with an agreement.