WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick School Committee member is no longer facing a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records.

Karen Bachus, a 10-year-member of the committee, was arrested back in February for allegedly driving drunk and assaulting a police officer.

Court records show prosecutors dropped the DUI charge, but Bachus pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge.

After her arrest, Bachus acknowledged the charges in a public post on her personal Facebook page.

“I am extremely embarrassed by this incident. It does not reflect who I am or whom I strive to be every day,” she wrote.

“I apologize to my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents,” she continued. “This incident will be addressed through our judicial system. I cannot comment further at this time.”

The case will be filed for a year, meaning she will face no further penalty as long as she’s not charged again during that time.