WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Warwick School Committee member for reportedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Warwick Police Col. Connor Bradford confirmed Karen Bachus was taken into custody Saturday night after an officer spotted her driving erratically near City Hall.

The officer brought Bachus to the Warwick Police Department after speaking with her and conducting a series of field sobriety tests, according to Bradford.

When the officers asked Bachus to sit down near the breathalyzer machine, Bradford said she attempted to walk away several times.

Bradford said Bachus punched one of the officers in the arm when they tried to guide her back to her seat.

Bachus, who’s served on the school committee since 2013, has been charged with driving under the influence, simple assault and refusal to submit a chemical test.

In a statement to 12 News, Chairman David Testa said the Warwick School Committee “takes these matters serious and is monitoring the situation closely.”

Bachus was released and ordered to return to court on a later date.