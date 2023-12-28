WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was disrupted for less than an hour in Warwick Thursday morning after a truck crashed into a railroad bridge.

Mayor Frank Picozzi posted on social media that the truck damaged the bridge in Apponaug and the road was temporarily closed.

Picozzi posted again a short time later that the road reopened after Amtrak inspected the bridge.

There was superficial damage to the concrete of the facade, Picozzi added.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.