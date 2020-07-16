Warwick restaurant robbed; suspect caught on camera crawling across floor

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are trying to identify a man who was seen crawling through a Warwick restaurant and stealing the cash register.

The Warwick Police Department reports that the man broke into Top of the Bay Restaurant early Thursday morning.

In surveillance video, the suspect is seen crawling on the floor of the business in what appears to be an attempt to avoid being seen before taking off with the register.

The suspect appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm or wrist and on his right inside forearm.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Marano by phone at (401) 468-4264 or via email.