WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items.

Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place.

“She instantly opened the drawer; all the money was gone and then she lifted up the drawer and saw the envelopes were gone as well,” said Penta.

The envelopes Penta referred to contained money raised from their “community honored specials,” which helps support specific foundations honoring local teens who have lost their lives.

Penta also said the suspect took money that they raised from selling merchandise in honor of Matthew Dennison, who was killed in a suspected DUI crash last year.

Penta said 100% of the money raised from those sales goes to the Matthew Dennison Foundation.

“As much as I was extremely upset, I wasn’t even mad about the money they took out of my drawer,” said Penta. “I was more upset about the donations for Matt and his family because that’s just wrong.”

Penta also shared video with 12 News that shows the suspect committing the burglary.

Security camera video shows the suspect breaking into Gel’s Kitchen in Warwick

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department.