Warwick residents learn city’s options amid budget crisis

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in Warwick were able to learn more about the city’s options for deaing with its budget issues at a meeting Thursday night.

The gathering was organized by the Warwick Financial Crisis Committee and was an opportunity for residents to ask questions and learn more about the city’s options to resolve its budget issues.

Attorney and former judge Bob Flanders, who served as a receiver for Central Falls back in 2012 when the city went bankrupt, spoke with residents about how the city can move forward, including the option of receivership.

“The job of the receiver and the bankruptcy court is to come up with a balanced budget that the city can afford,” Flanders explained. “If that means slashing pensions by as much as 50%, which was done in Central Falls, if it means restructuring all the agreements with active employees to eliminate these ‘Cadillac’ healthcare plans and put in place plants that are more commensurate with what happens in the private sector, then that will be upheld.”

“The bankruptcy judge has no authority to in any way interfere with how the state, through its appointed receiver, is running the city and making these decisions,” he added.

The Warwick Financial Crisis Committee urged residents to show up to the July 15 City Council meeting to express their concerns to city officials.