Warwick purchases 5 new trucks to alleviate trash, recycling pickup delays

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Trash and recycling pickup in Warwick is finally getting back on track, according to Mayor Frank Picozzi.

Picozzi said the recent pickup delays are the result of an aging truck fleet, as well as a shortage of parts to repair them.

But within the past week, he said the city has secured five new trucks.

“We found two available trucks – one is a year old and one is two years old,” Picozzi said. “They have a factory warranty and they were a great deal, so we were able to move on it pretty quickly.”

The other three trucks were bought brand new.

Seeing the need, Picozzi said the Warwick City Council granted him the emergency approval necessary to purchase the trucks.

The two older trucks are scheduled to arrive in Warwick next week, which Picozzi said is huge since the other three won’t be available for another 90 days.

“This gives us immediate relief because our fleet is so depleted right now,” he said.