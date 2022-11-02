WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick School Department is creating a new position aimed at keeping kids safe at school.

The new school safety chief is being added through a $358,000 grant secured by Sen. Jack Reed.

“I want every student, parent, and staff member who walks into a school building to be safe and feel welcome in a healthy, nurturing school environment that is free from violence and has an effective safety plan in place,” Reed said.

According to the Warwick Beacon, Dan Maggiacomo is set to become the district’s new school safety chief. He retired in September after 20 years with the Warwick Police Department.

With the police department, he ran the citizen police academy and also trained the Warwick Boys and Girls Club in security procedures. He told the Beacon that when he retired, he felt those positions have prepared him for his next phase of serving and protecting.

Maggiacomo, according to a news release, will plan programs to reduce school violence and train staff. He will also oversee emergency response protocols and coordination.

The announcement comes as the Department of Homeland Security is in the middle of a three-day virtual summit on school safety and security.

“Every child, every person in this country, and around the world frankly, deserves a safe, secure, supportive environment in which to be educated,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Reed’s 2018 school safety law is what made the grant available.

The grant will fund the new position for three years and the district is responsible for matching 25% of the cost of the program.