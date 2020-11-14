Warwick Pro-Trump rally protesters say they will be there all night

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Dueling rallies met in Warwick Saturday, as pro-Trump rallies are being held around the United States.

The rallies met on Post Road in Warwick, and while Biden supporters have reportedly since dispersed, Trump supporters say they plan on being there for 24 hours.

Pro-Trump rally organizers tell 12 News they are taking a stand for the president, as well as protesting Governor Gina Raimondo’s stay at home order.

“We’re here for two reasons, for President Trump that is still elected as president,” an organizer of the event said. “For second we’re here because Governor Gina tells us we can’t be out after 10 p.m. on a weekend. That’s taking our constitutional rights away.”

The rallies began earlier Saturday.