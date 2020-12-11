Warwick pot bust tied to ongoing DEA investigation involving other locations

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An illegal marijuana grow pulled by federal and local officers in Warwick on Friday is related to a 2019 seizure in West Warwick, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Hundreds of marijuana plants were confiscated Friday from 830 Oakland Beach Avenue – a location that up until two years ago housed the community organization known as the Jonah Center.

A spokesman for the R.I. office of the Department of Justice said both the Warwick case and October, 2019 seizure of dozens of pot plants from 656 Providence Street in West Warwick are part of an ongoing investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration. No other details were available.

The West Warwick and Warwick properties are owned by Elmwood Realty, LLC, but company property manager Andrew Butler said that is a coincidence.

“We had no idea this was going on. We can’t control what tenants do in our properties,” Butler said. “We manage 200 rental units and we don’t approve of this behavior. It’s in our lease. No illegal activity is allowed.”

There have been several other marijuana busts in the Warwick area recently, including two federal search warrants resulting in hundreds of plant seizures, and an arrest for possession with intent to distribute.

On Saturday, Warwick police confiscated 657 marijuana plants and 18.9 pounds of processed marijuana on Coyle Street, and Sunday 474 marijuana plants and 31.6 pounds of processed marijuana were seized on Maywood Avenue.

Also this week, 49-year-old Yong Zhuang Chen was arrested for possession with intent to deliver more than five-kilograms of marijuana on Wednesday.