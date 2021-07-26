Warwick pool to reopen for 1st time since start of pandemic

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With the heat and humidity expected to return on Monday, people can once again cool off by taking a dip at McDermott Pool in Warwick.

The public pool has been closed since March 2020, and city officials say it’s undergone extensive repairs in the meantime.

Mayor Frank Picozzi and the city’s Parks and Recreation department are holding a grand reopening Monday morning where they’ll discuss why the pool was shut down and what repairs have been made, as well as lay out the modified schedule and capacity limits.

HAPPENING NOW: Mayor Frank Picozzi and Warwick DPW Director announcing the reopening of the beloved McDermott Pool. Extensive repairs were made to get the pool up to date. It’s been closed since March 2020. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hFeSB7k541 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 26, 2021

For Warwick residents, entry to the pool will be free for one month beginning on Monday.

The city also said it will honor pool passes that went unused due to the pandemic.