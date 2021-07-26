CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Warwick pool to reopen for 1st time since start of pandemic

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Alexandra Leslie/WPRI-TV

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With the heat and humidity expected to return on Monday, people can once again cool off by taking a dip at McDermott Pool in Warwick.

The public pool has been closed since March 2020, and city officials say it’s undergone extensive repairs in the meantime.

Mayor Frank Picozzi and the city’s Parks and Recreation department are holding a grand reopening Monday morning where they’ll discuss why the pool was shut down and what repairs have been made, as well as lay out the modified schedule and capacity limits.

McDermott Pool Temporary Schedule »

For Warwick residents, entry to the pool will be free for one month beginning on Monday.

The city also said it will honor pool passes that went unused due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community